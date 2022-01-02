Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

WOW stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,100 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

