Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $9.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

CASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 852,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

