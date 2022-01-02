Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

