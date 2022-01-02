Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $80.21

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.21.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,069. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

