Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $34.36

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,158 shares of company stock worth $5,109,069.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

