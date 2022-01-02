Analysts Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Target Price at €104.91

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.91 ($119.21).

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €88.58 ($100.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

