Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $18.80

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

TALO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 946,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,454,732 shares of company stock worth $29,561,854. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

