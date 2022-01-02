Analyzing Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.88%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -695.71% -176.21% Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32%

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 29.26 -$53.16 million ($0.36) -3.78 Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 40.15 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Relay Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

