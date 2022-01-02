ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and $2.85 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.