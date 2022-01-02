Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.22. 3,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $538.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,319,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after buying an additional 106,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 670,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after buying an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

