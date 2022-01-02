Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFG. Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $251,000.

Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

