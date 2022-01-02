Argon One Day Volume Tops $141,495.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $141,495.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.58 or 0.07918639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.04 or 0.99925508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.