Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $15.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.