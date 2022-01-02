Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.49. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

