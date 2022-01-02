ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $64,757.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $64,757.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.14 or 0.08037473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.29 or 0.99978391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.