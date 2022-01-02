ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

