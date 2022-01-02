Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $79.84

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.84, but opened at $81.89. Arvinas shares last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 917 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

