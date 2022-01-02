AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 3.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 4,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,909,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

