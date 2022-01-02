ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Cap Tops $193,962.83

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $193,962.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00319535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

