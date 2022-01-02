Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $281.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.26. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

