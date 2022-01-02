Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $117,166.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.92 or 0.08037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.89 or 1.00061445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007438 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

