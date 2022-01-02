Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $71,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.