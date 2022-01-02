aWSB Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $227,445.16 and $30,007.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $37.21 or 0.00078953 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.38 or 0.08021998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00076421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.32 or 0.99889858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007611 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

