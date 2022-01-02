AXS Investments LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.25 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

