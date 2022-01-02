AXS Investments LLC Takes $712,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.94 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.