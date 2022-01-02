B. Riley Comments on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

