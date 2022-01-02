Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,123,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.27% of Bank of America worth $939,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

