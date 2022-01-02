Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

