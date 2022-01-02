Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

