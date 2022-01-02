Barclays Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.50 ($72.16).

VNA opened at €48.50 ($55.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.13. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

