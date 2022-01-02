Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

