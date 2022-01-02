Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 429,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.37 and its 200 day moving average is $273.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

