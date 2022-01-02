Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 1,366.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $599,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

