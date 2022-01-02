Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after buying an additional 194,714 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,013,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after buying an additional 123,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

