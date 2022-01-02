Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Comcast by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 39,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Comcast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 241,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Comcast by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,011,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 257,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

