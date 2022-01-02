Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

