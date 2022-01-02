Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Cap of $310,949.75

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $310,949.75 and $13,518.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005135 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

