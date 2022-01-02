BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $222.21 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

