Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $340.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

