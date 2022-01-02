Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $106.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02.

