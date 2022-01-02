Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.38. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

