Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,760.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($23.66) and last traded at GBX 1,709 ($22.97), with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,707 ($22.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.84) to GBX 1,720 ($23.12) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,589.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,482.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.45), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,928,619.44).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

