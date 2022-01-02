BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,698.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $17,698.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.81 or 1.00117356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00033267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.39 or 0.01200631 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020713 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

