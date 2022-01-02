Bitblocks Trading Up 76.4% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $249,744.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.36 or 0.99951039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01194331 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

