BitCoal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BitCoal has a market cap of $14,808.82 and $27.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00503104 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

