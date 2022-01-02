Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Volume of $98.85 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $98.85 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $123.83 or 0.00263173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.34 or 0.00948594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00023103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,940,852 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.