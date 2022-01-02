BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $252,748.98 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $252,748.98 and $764.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,260,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,089 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

