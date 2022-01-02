BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $61.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 97,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.