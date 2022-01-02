BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

NYSE LEO opened at $8.47 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

