BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
NYSE LEO opened at $8.47 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
