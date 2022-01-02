Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $720,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.